Jones: Lack of a pathway saw Read move to Brentford

Luton boss Graeme Jones knows the club must provide a better pathway from the academy to the first team in order to prevent the likes of young midfielder Arthur Read leaving in the future.

The 19-year-old departed Kenilworth Road after almost a decade at Luton last week to join up with Brentford B for an undisclosed fee.

He made seven senior appearances for the Hatters, all in the Checkatrade Trophy, in which he netted once, spending a spell out on loan at Hemel Hempstead Town too.

The Bees have an U23 side who have regular matches against the likes of Manchester City U18s, QPR U23s, Genoa B and OGC Nice Reserves, something that Town don’t currently possess.

It’s an area that Jones has already stated he will look to address, as he said: “I spoke to Arthur, I had an individual meeting with him.

“I didn’t know lots about him, is the truth, but people in and around the club were telling me he had talent.

“I think Arthur just saw maybe a pathway at Brentford that he was going to play U23s and I think you need games in order to develop.

“At Luton at the minute, we’re not in that situation, hopefully in the future we will be.

"Those little things help you keep players like Arthur Read because they can see a pathway with games and development to try and get into the first team.”