Jones: Lack of discipline can’t continue

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has warned his side in no uncertain terms they must improve on the lack of discipline that could threaten their goal of winning promotion this season.

Midfielder Jordan Cook’s red card on Saturday was Town’s seventh of the campaign, with Luton only behind Yeovil Town in the League Two fair play standings.

Jones knows it could ultimately prove costly, as he said: “We earmarked in September that a lack of discipline was probably our biggest threat of not doing what we want to do this season and that’s proving to come back.

“We’ve had lacks of discipline with (Alan) Sheehan the other day and now here.

“We’ve had some sendings off, it’s understandable, sometimes you get two bookings, especially in today’s environment when you can get booked for anything.

“But we can’t continue that as we cant keep relying on doing that (1-0 win with 10 men). Today was a great, great away performance and I probably wouldn’t have it any other way in terms of that, because they don’t half galvanise you these ones, it’s just stupidity what’s happened.”

Although clearly annoyed with Cook for getting sent off with just over half an hour gone, Jones was keen to heap praise on the rest of his players who stayed on the field and ensured the Hatters earned a crucial 1-0 victory.

He added: “Lets talk about the 10 that really dug in and then the ones that came on, Lawson D’Ath came on and he impacted properly in everything he did, so lets talk about that as it’s a really proud day for me.

“To dig in, the fans came up, they had something to get behind, we nicked a goal and then just defended.

“They were unfortunate, a few things that didn’t fall for them in the box, but that’s league football.

“When you just put it in the box there’s no real creativity, it’s just 50/50 and fortunately enough the 50/50s went to us.

“It was just one of those days, last week wasn’t pretty, it was better than what was reported on as I watched the game back and we were very controlled which I want us to be, it’s just we lacked a bit of cutting edge.

“Today going down so early, it was a mammoth effort from everyone and to go for over 60 minutes with 10 men and to win the game is phenomenal.

“They had a difficult shape in terms of they knew that they’d have possession so we couldn’t press them.

“We made sure we were solid and I thought we saw out the game fantastically well.”