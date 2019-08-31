Jones lauds his Hatters as Town register three victories in a week

Luton boss Graeme Jones was left overjoyed after the Hatters made it three wins in a week by defeating Huddersfield Town at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

After a tough start to the Championship season in which the Hatters impressed with performances, but only picked up one point from 12, they made it six out of six, following up last weekend's victory at Barnsley by beating a Terriers side who were in the Premier League last term.

That followed up a 3-0 Carabao Cup second success in midweek at Cardiff City, as Jones said: "If you look round world football, three wins in seven days doesn’t happen very often, especially at this level.

“You have to be totally committed, totally focussed on each game, which is really, really demanding.

“The most important thing for me is we played in three completely different styles in all three games and I said right at the beginning of my time here, we’d have to be adaptable and we were.

"Obviously we've played two teams this week as well, so we’ve been in a fortunate position that we could rotate and I think that paid dividends today.

“Today was about substitutions (Jones brought on Izzy Brown after 52 minutes) and they showed character that I know is in the group and that mixture, with the supporters, it’s a two way thing.

“I'm just really satisfied, as it’s very, very difficult to do, win three games in seven days.

“They (Huddersfield) didn't give us the freedom we had last week (at Barnsley), they put an extra forward on the pitch instead of a midfield player, they changed their wingers, they swapped them over.

“The wingers had real pace, we had to contend with that, and then going 1-0 down, you need to see everybody's response.

“I think everybody's response was absolutely first class.”