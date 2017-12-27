Jones lauds Town's 'wonderful' second half display at Swindon

Hatters boss Nathan Jones labelled his side’s second half performance as ‘wonderful’ as they earned yet another thumping away win at Swindon Town yesterday, setting a club record in the process.

Town’s 5-0 success was their 13th game unbeaten in all competitions on their travels, surpassing the run of 12 set in the 2013-14 season.

Although it had looked like Luton were capable of remaining unbeaten when going into half time goalless at the County Ground, not many would have suggested the Hatters would run out winners by such a wide margin.

But that’s what they did with goals from James Collins, Danny Hylton, a Matty Taylor own goal, plus strikes from subs Harry Cornick and Elliot Lee, as boss Jones said: “The second half was wonderful, absolutely wonderful.

“We showed what a good side we are, we pressed, we stepped on, won the first ball far more, we got on seconds and then once we got in the final third enough, we have enough quality to hurt teams.

“The goal from James Collins was class, it really was. To be fair I think there were a few class finishes, the finish from Harry Cornick was class, the finish from Elliot Lee was class and then the move and build-up for Hylts’ goal was wonderful.

“It was reminiscent of the Exeter game where we came and blew them away, that’s what kind of happened today.

“I was slightly disappointed with the first half as it was just like a boxing match.

"We were just seeing what they would do rather than really taking the bull by the horns and going after them, we did that second half and won the game.”

When asked just what he said to his during the break to bring about the second 45 minutes, Jones said: “Just two little things really. One, can we squeeze the pitch a little bit more?

“So that instead of Luke Berry challenging for the ball, I’ve got Alan Sheehan challenging for the ball, then when the ball lands, then it’s landing to my front men and Luke Berry can challenge from there.

“We were just deep first half and we didn’t move it with enough conviction. I think we got in some real good areas, second half we stepped on a yard, showed a little bit more quality and then that happened.

“If we do what we are good at, look you don’t envisage us scoring five, you envisage us winning the game, because first half we were so deep, we were just content not to be on the front foot and to allow our midfield to head the ball.

“As soon as our centre halves stepped on a yard we were able to get up the pitch slightly more and as soon as we started squeezing the pitch a little bit more, we could be be on the front foot.

“Then we got a grip of the game. that’s what we didn’t do in the first half. We were still probably slightly the better side, we just weren’t anywhere near enough on the front foot.”