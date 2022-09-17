Jones lauds Town's 'wonderful' second half performance as Hatters defeat Rovers

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was eager to hail a ‘wonderful’ second half performance from his side, as they tasted that winning feeling for the first time this season at Kenilworth Road, with a 2-0 success over Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

Going into the game, Luton had taken just three points from their opening five league matches in front of their own fans, also losing the Carabao Cup first round clash against Newport County.

They hadn’t found the net in the second half of any of their Championship contests in Bedfordshire either, but despite going into the break on level terms, there was no need to worry about that stat anymore, thanks to the laser sharp finishing of Carlton Morris and previously unseen long range shooting from Reece Burke.

First, Morris cushioned a terrific side-footed volley from Jordan Clark’s cross into the net on 58 minutes for his sixth in six games, before Burke’s sortie forward ended with a marvellous 20-yard curler on his left foot that flew past a stunned Rovers keeper Thomas Kaminski nine minutes later.

Speaking after a result which lifted Town up to 11th in the table, Jones said: “It was a wonderful performance, especially the second half.

“We’ve actually not scored in the second half at home, so we’ve really put a big emphasis on it.

“They’ve had to come back from midweek (2-2 draw with Coventry) where we weren’t great, but we still should have won the game in terms of a late penalty, so they’ve had to cope with quite a lot.

"But today they were magnificent, second half we were aggressive, we pressed, we looked a threat and should have had more.

"Jordan Clark passed it to Cauley (Woodrow) when he should have shot, Cauley has a volley, we’ve had real, real good opportunities as well where we could have made it more.

"But it’s a wonderful performance and needed.

“We picked a side to win the game, we’ve got big players missing, but it just shows what a good group we’ve got.