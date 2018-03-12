Jones left ‘angry’ and ‘puzzled’ over ‘massively wrong’ penalty call

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has declared he was left ‘angry’ and ‘puzzled’ by the decision not to award his side an early penalty during their 2-1 defeat to Accrington Saturday.

With just two minutes gone, Alan Sheehan’s free kick was swung in and missed by Dan Potts, with visiting defender Seamus Conneely batting the ball away from goal almost volleyball style.

Referee Darren Drysdale only awarded Town a corner though as speaking at his press conference this morning, Jones felt that not only could it have been a spot kick, but the Stanley player could consider himself lucky to stay on too.

He said: “There was a penalty incident which was quite an extraordinarily baffling decision how that wasn’t given.

“I’m still just a little bit angry, but more so, just puzzled how it wasn’t given.

“After two minutes, someone near enough puts two hands on the ball and diverts it from going in.

“If the referee sees the angles we’ve had, which he should have as he was in the same position, was that going in?

“If someone punches that out, that could have been a red card, could have been anything, so much could have happened from that decision but he got it massively, massively wrong and we paid for that.

“We’re going to send that incident off because not that anything can be done about it, but we’re having these instances quite regularly and there was a few decisions in the game that we felt hindered us and our performance.”

Assistant Lisa Rashid was in a wonderful position to give the penalty too, but opted to keeper her flag down, as when asked if she should have signalled to the spot, Jones added: “You’d think so, but somehow she didn’t see it, somehow the referee didn’t see it with an even better view.

“All of our players saw it, everyone behind the goal saw it, our goalkeeping coach saw it, I saw it, everyone saw that as a handball, but the people that mattered didn’t and that’s all we can say.”