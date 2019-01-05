Jones left 'beaming' by his Luton side during Wednesday draw

A ‘supremely proud’ Luton boss Nathan Jones declared he was left ‘beaming’ by his side’s display in their goalless draw at Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup third round this afternoon.

The Hatters were easily worth a replay with a fine performance at Hillsborough, where they kept their hosts at arms length for the majority of the contest, quietening the majority of the crowd for long periods.

The result means that Town are now in the hat for the fourth round draw on Monday, as Jones said: “I’m pleased with the fact we’ve come here and been as good as a very good Championship side.

“They’re unbeaten in four, beating Middlesbrough, they’ve gone to West Brom and drawn, these are a good side and I thought we were outstanding.

“You should be enthusing up here, because I’m beaming.

"I thought we were excellent, as we’ve come here and where we’ve come from, these are an established Championship club and to say we’ve been better would be slightly harsh, but it was an even game, a real even game.

“It was a Championship game, so if anyone turned up here today, they’d think it was a Championship game, and it was.

"That’s what I’m pleased at, as we are at that level, and I’m really, really delighted.

“In the second half, they had to change and match us up. They went to the diamond, something that they don’t do and that made me proud as well, as that shows our structure is very good.

“I’m so pleased they did as it would have been harsh if either side had nicked it as it was such an even game.

“But for us to come as League One side to a Championship side and do that, I’m supremely proud.”

Although Town stopper James Shea was the busier keeper, making two good saves from Marco Matias, the Owls could never really get a full head of steam going, such was Town's pressing and work-rate from one to 11.

The Hatters weren't without openings of their own either, as Jones added: “The only time they threatened us really was when they went a bit more direct as they’ve got big size and good strikers that cost them a lot of money, that they pay a lot of money to.

“So we knew that and to be honest, with a little bit more cutting edge, we could have won it.

“We’ve had some great opportunities, first half we showed real good structure, we pressed at the right times, we had good counter attacks, got into good areas, and we just lacked that little bit.

“Second half we got into great areas as well, I thought all round to a man, we were outstanding.

“We defended the box magnificently well, we pressed, we worked hard, I think this is a great club, it’s a great day for Luton Town football club.

“Four thousand fans cheering and it was a wonderful performance.

"It showed as it’s not a defence backed against the wall, scrapped, finally got it, cleared off the line and bar, not that type of performance.

“It was structured, it was composed, and I’m proud of them and you should be.”