Jones left demoralised by Doncaster loss

Hatters boss Nathan Jones labelled Town's 2-1 defeat at Doncaster Rovers this afternoon as ‘demoralising’.

The Town chief saw his side concede within the opening six minutes of the first half, to fall behind for the sixth time in seven league games this term.

Elliot Lee levelled on the stroke of half time, setting up a huge opportunity for the Hatters to register an opening away victory, only for the visitors to concede even earlier this time, just 35 seconds passing before Ben Whiteman netted what proved to be the winner.

A disappointed Jones said: “We keep saying it, we’re controlling games, we’re pretty dominant first half, but we started really poorly.

“We work on starts, we work on what we’ve got to do, maybe we shouldn’t work on starts, maybe we should just let them get on with it.

“Then after the goal I thought we were excellent, I really did.

“We had chance after chance, opportunity after opportunity, controlled the game, these are a very good footballing side, they cause sides real, real problems, but all the problems we’ve caused.

“They changed their shape at half time and after scoring right on half time and thinking the momentum is with us, one ball into the box and it’s not even a good ball into the box.

"Our six foot one left back, who’s very good in the air, doesn’t win his header, it drops in the box, we don’t get on the second one, don’t get on the third one and then we’re 2-1.

“Then you’re having another mountain to climb and it’s demoralising.

"We’re having to show a lot of character lately, the reason we’re having to show a lot of character is we’ve giving goals away, and it’s poor.

“Our structure going forward and how we play and how we cause problems is very good in fact, but at the minute we’re not keeping clean sheets and if we don’t clean sheets then we’re not going to win games.”