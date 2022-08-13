Jones left frustrated once more as Town fail to take their chances during Lilywhites defeat

Town boss Nathan Jones during today's defeat to Preston

Luton manager Nathan Jones cut a frustrated figure this afternoon as his side’s winless run to the season continued, beaten 1-0 on home soil by Preston North End.

The hosts conceded after 18 minutes to Brad Potts’ superb winner, the wingback connecting with a flying volley that gave keeper Ethan Horvath no chance.

Although Town had 18 attempts of their own, only one from Carlton Morris was on target, as Cauley Woodrow lofted the Hatters’ best opportunity over, both Allan Campbell and Elijah Adebayo putting decent second half chances into the stands.

Jones said: “It’s frustrating for a number of reasons.

“One, we concede a poor goal, they can say it’s a good goal, two we’ve had enough opportunities to get something from the game.

“We’ve had enough chances, good chances, opportunities, balls in and around their box, set-plays, enough of the game to have got something from it and then just the flow of the game was really frustrating for us.

“I said to the players before, get the first goal as it’s very difficult to chase a game in this weather and in this current climate, and I don't mean just the weather, I mean the way football is played in terms of how much time it takes to do anything.

“As soon as you go ahead, it’s very difficult to really generate the tempo and that was frustrating today on all levels.”

Jones also felt the hosts should have had a penalty when Adebayo was fouled inside the area during the first half, adding: “Elijah was clipped and went down, but after that we’ve had chances second half.

“Cauley’s had a great chance, Allan Campbell had a wonderful chance, it doesn’t look as good until you see it back, Elijah had a shot, we’ve had so many opportunities to cross too.

"We’ve put three strikers on at the end of the game, but we keep hitting the first man so we really need to be better, be a bit more fluent, have a little bit more about us as if we do, we’re a good side.

“At the minute it's not quite clicking for us and we’re having a bit of a tough time, but we were by far the better side against Birmingham here and I felt we did enough to get something from the game today.