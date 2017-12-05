Jones left impressed as free-scoring Luton turn the screw against West Ham

Town boss Nathan Jones was left hugely satisfied after his side netted another hatful of goals by putting four past West Ham U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy this evening.

Lawson D'Ath, Aaron Jarvis and Kavan Cotter all opened their accounts for the club, with Jordan Cook on target in stoppage time, as Luton have scored 21 times in their last five matches.

Jones said: "It’s a fantastic result, it was probably slightly more comfortable than it should have been, the fourth goal was a little bit harsh on them, but I thought at times we were very good.

“We played with a good tempo, we were able to make 11 changes and still be very, very competitive, a lot of people have had good minutes there tonight and we’re pleased, especially with the result and a four goal margin.

"I thought we were decent, we moved the ball well, we got in, probably should have been more than one ahead at half time, as we had a few little situations where we should have been better.

"Jarvo was unlucky, the keeper pulled off a great save from him when he tried to lob him and then Pelly’s (Mpanzu) had a shot which the keeper’s spilled and Jarvo’s just missed it.

"So we were just close to going further ahead but then we knew we needed to turn the screw a little bit and really put them under pressure.

"We thought if we went a little bit more direct, we would get joy against their back four in terms of our front two and we did that.

"I thought everyone out there got a real good 90 minutes and I was pleased.”