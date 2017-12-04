Jones left purring by ‘outstanding’ second half display

Luton boss Nathan Jones described his side’s second half display as ‘outstanding’ as they thumped Gateshead 5-0 in the FA Cup yesterday.

The Hatters led 1-0 on the stroke of half time courtesy of Olly Lee’s goal, the midfielder stroking home when Scott Barrow had been left poleaxed by a collision with keeper Dan Hanford.

However, Town then ran riot in the second period, netting four more times to put their opponents to the sword and motor into tonight’s third round draw.

Jones said: “The first half was a real contest, I thought we had the better of things and we had two real good chances in terms of Dan Potts’s header and Luke Berry’s chance, and then we took the lead in unfortunate circumstances for Gateshead.

“But we went in 1-0 up and second half I thought we were outstanding, we really, really were.

“We moved the ball well, we upped the tempo, some of our play at times, especially for the goals was outstanding and we’re delighted with the win.

Once we got the second goal then we knew they’d have to come out a little bit and then we took the game away from them. Nathan Jones

“We’d have been delighted with any win, but to do it in the manner we did, we’ve very happy.

“We were not really at our best first half, but credit to Gateshead for that as they were able to negate us, they dropped off, denied us space so we couldn’t play.

“We needed to up the tempo slightly, we did that second half and once we got the second goal then we knew they’d have to come out a little bit and then we took the game away from them.

“So we’re very, very pleased, tactically I thought we were good in terms of what we did and some of our goals in the second half were outstanding.

“Some of the movement and the passing, we really did control the game and we took the sting right out of the game.

“Fair play to Gateshead, they had a few half chances late on, really did, trying to get a goal, but the fourth and fifth killed it really.”

Town’s five goal haul makes it 17 strikes in their previous four outings, while they have netted 59 times in just 25 matches so far this season.

On another impressive display from the side going forward, Jones added: “I wouldn’t say it flattered us, it was a bit harsh on Gateshead because I wouldn’t say that we didn’t have enough chances to score five, we just showed a clinical edge late on.

“Fair play to Jordan (Cook), he was excellent in the build up (for the fourth goal), great movement, he was unlucky not to get a goal himself and then the move for the fifth goal was exceptional.

“Sometimes when the team is a little bit demoralised and we’re hunting because we have had a real hunger for goals this year it’s hard for them.

“When games have been won, we haven’t rested on our laurels and sat back and kept the ball, we’ve gone for more and that’s why we’ve got seven on two occasions, eight on the first day of the season and then to get another five now.

“It seems like that’s kind of routine in some people’s eyes, we’re very proud of it.”