Jones left purring over 'wonderful' first half display by Luton

Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed his freescoring Hatters' 'wonderful' first half performance as they hammered Bradford City 4-0 at Kenilworth Road this evening.

After 25 minutes, the scores were goalless, while bar one Elliot Lee shot and a Glen Rea effort from range, visiting keeper Richard O'Donnell was largely untested.

However, fast forward to the 40th minute and the Bantams stopper had picked the ball out his net three times, James Justin getting the Town rolling and Lee notching a clinical brace.

Town then did a decent job of seeing the game out in the second period, even managing to add a fourth late on, Harry Cornick on target, as Jones said: "I'm thoroughly delighted, I thought first half we were excellent, I really did, against a really difficult side.

“Their league position, I keep saying, it's a little bit false and some of the players they've got are fantastic players for the level.

“We knew they'd be a dangerous side, we watched them and I thought they'd either match us up with the diamond, or do what they did against Peterborough and go with a back five and really deny us space.

“But I thought the way that we played first half was absolutely wonderful, it was a wonderful performance.

“The way we moved it and we could have scored more, and then effectively once you get three goals, the game's dead.

“Second half they came out and had a right go to be fair to them and we looked a little bit lacklustre.

"But we were always a threat on the break and we finished strongly, so I'm pleased, very pleased.”