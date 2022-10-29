Ethan Horvath clears the danger against Sunderland

Luton boss Nathan Jones was left slightly frustrated that the Hatters weren’t able to mark his 300th game in charge with the 141st victory of his tenure, held to a 1-1 draw by Sunderland at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

It looked like they would do so, top scorer Carlton Morris on target with his eighth of the season in first half stoppage time, reacting quickest to volley home Alfie Doughty’s cross from the right hand side.

However, with Sunderland looking the stronger after the break, they eventually restored parity with 13 minutes of the fixture remaining, to ensure Jones was left with an 82nd draw, and thankfully not a 79th defeat to mull over, Patrick Roberts' late curler flying wide.

Jones said: “That (victory) would have been perfect, but it was a hard fought game and every point in the Championship is tough.

“This is Sunderland Football Club, 40,000 every week, so they're a big club, really tricky side to play against because of the individuals they've got and they play that way.

“It was nice to make sure we had to bounce back (from Watford) and not go back-to-back defeats after last week, as I thought we started really, really well.

“We’re disappointed we weren’t further ahead at half time.

"We had to weather a bit in the second half and then we finished really, really strongly, and probably looked the more likely to score the goal, so that’s the only thing.

“Tough game, big club in everything, but I’m really proud of the players for everything they gave me.