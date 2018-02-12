Jones looking to loan out Famewo and Jarvis

Luton are looking to loan out both defender Akin Famewo and striker Aaron Jarvis according to boss Nathan Jones.

The pair have slipped out of first team contention recently with the addition of centre half Lloyd Jones from Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle forward Jake Jervis on transfer deadline day.

Jones now wants the duo to follow in Frankie Musonda’s footsteps after he joined Oxford City last Friday, getting 90 minutes in the weekend’s 4-1 win over Hemel Hempstead, a display that saw him named in the National League South team of the week too.

The Luton chief said: “They’re available, so we’re just waiting for takers really.

“We’d like Akin to go out and get games, we’d like young Jarvo to go out and get games, because they need it.

“Jarvo went to Boreham Wood, but that wasn’t as productive as we thought it would be, so that was disappointing, but that’s the way it is.

“We’ve got some we’re looking to get out, we’ve arranged games as well, so they’ll get minutes in the next few weeks.”

Jarvis, who joined in August from Basingstoke returned to the Hatters last month after a spell at National League side Wood which yielded just one start and three substitute appearances.

On his lack of minutes, Jones added: “That wasn’t our understanding if I’m honest, he’d have been better off staying here, or going somewhere else, so we were frustrated by that loan, lets just put it down to that.

“He’s a good kid, he’s improving massively and he’s better off being in our squad than sitting on Boreham Wood’s bench, which is what we were frustrated with.

“But these things happen and that’s fine.”