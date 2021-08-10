Jones: Luton legend Mick Harford deserves all the support he gets in battle against prostate cancer

Mick Harford gives Luton supporters the thumbs up at the weekend

Luton boss Nathan Jones insisted assistant manager and club legend Mick Harford fully deserves every single bit of support he has received from the Hatters faithful before, during and after Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Peterborough United.

The 62-year-old recently announced that he was battling prostate cancer with a 12 week programme of radiotherapy starting on August 17, claiming it was the biggest fight he has faced so far in his life.

Ever since the news became public, the massively popular former player, manager and head of recruitment has been flooded with messages of goodwill on social media, while he was cheered on to the pitch and off it at the weekend, with his name chanted by the capacity crowd throughout.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “I’ll tell you a story, Mick pulled me the other day and said 'I don’t want it to take the shine off the day' as he’s not embarrassed, he’s humbled by it, and he’s worried about other people instead of giving the focus to the team, they’re giving the focus to him.

"That’s the measure of the man, but I said 'you've earned everything and the support you get, you've earned.'

"And he has, as both a player, a manager, a coach, head of recruitment, whatever Mick’s job done here, there hasn’t been many times where he hasn't been successful.”

Harford, who led Town to the Championship as interim manager in 2019, has become a vital part of the backroom staff since Jones returned to the club last year, promoted to number two, as the pair helped the Hatters complete the Great Escape to stay up against all odds.

On his influence at the Brache and Kenilworth Road, the boss added: “We’re all with him and he’s been excellent.

"His presence, even when he was head of recruitment and wasn't on the training pitch, he was on the training pitch and around the place and that's what he gives us.

"Myself and Chris (Cohen, first team coach) do most of the day-to-day, but to have two characters and two experienced legends of the game in Paul Hart and Mick, it’s great for me to have around.

"As we’ve got Chris up and coming who’s just keen and wants to work 25 hours a day, and myself who’s been used to that but is still learning.

"So we’ve got real good balance and Mick’s a big part of that.