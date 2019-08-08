Jones may delve into loan market on deadline day

Hatters boss Graeme Jones could look at the loan market as he attempts to add to his squad ahead of today’s 5pm deadline.

With the window closing for business this afternoon, Jones has already confirmed he wants to bring two to three players into the club.

Although a permanent move is preferred, the Luton chief could be tempted to borrow if he has to, saying: “Yes, it’s an option.

“I think there’s a temporary feel about a loan player, so I wouldn’t want to bring too many in.

“I think the club has historically stayed away from that, trying to sign our own players and make sure they feel integrated with the group and the club as you get a bigger buy-in.

“Obviously if some decent options come up in that area, that’s going to improve us, and the right characters, then we’ll consider it.”