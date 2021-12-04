Jones: Mick Harford is still a big influence at Kenilworth Road

Hatters assistant boss Mick Harford

Luton boss Nathan Jones has revealed assistant manager Mick Harford is still a big influence at Kenilworth Road as he battles prostate cancer.

The 62-year-old took time off from his duties to undergo a two-month course of treatment recently, including radiotherapy, with the club's staff raising over £27,000 by taking part in Prostate United last month.

Although Harford hasn't returned to the dug-out yet, he is still contributing massively behind the scenes, as the Town chief said: “We chat to Mick all the time and Mick’s value is in a number of things.

"When we’re winning games, it is not because Mick Harford is not here, and when we’re not winning games it is not a negative he isn’t here.

"We want Mick back here for every feasible reason, it is not to categorically change the direction of the football club or the way results are going.

"He is a big miss around the place, as Paul Hart would be, Chris Cohen would be, as I would be, as Jared Roberts-Smith would be.

"It is one of those things we have coped with but we have had excellent results with Mick not being here and we’ve had a few tough ones now.