Jones might have to consider doing things differently to turn things around at Luton

Luton chief Graeme Jones conceded he might have to start doing things in a ‘different way’ after going down to a third successive defeat against Swansea City on Saturday.

The Hatters were beaten late on by Andre Ayew’s goal, meaning they have conceded first in their last 11 games now and have lost 15 from 23 Championship encounters this term.

On ensuring Town remain in the second tier of English football, Jones, who is in his first permanent manager’s role, said: “Whatever it takes, that’s my job as a football manager, to get results.

“At the minute I’m not with the diamond, with the 4-2-3-1, so I can assure you Fulham starts now.

“We haven’t got a lot of time to turn it around, me and the staff are absolutely thorough, the players will be prepared, and they will give everything they’ve got.

“Hopefully that’s going to be enough, but I might have to consider doing things a different way.

“We’re still fourth from bottom, so if the season finished today we’d be where we want to be.

"But we know we’ve got to find a different way with the players we’ve got and then hopefully with some help in January, because that’s the industry were in.”

Jones did feel that despite Luton’s struggle at this level so far, he has seen clear improvements in the squad at Kenilworth Road.

He added: “Apart from Brentford (7-0 defeat), which was a freak, we’ve been competitive in every single game.

“I’ve seen huge improvements, but there’s been improvements in other teams and it’s been a tough challenge.

“We were probably one win away from thinking, 23 points from 23 games, would have been fantastic.

“I know we’ve improved, you think about Matty’s (Pearson) quality on the ball, you think about Sonny’s (Bradley) poise and quality on the ball, you’ve got James Bree playing left back, a 20-year-old (Luke Bolton) playing right back.

“Harry (Cornick) has improved an awful, awful lot since Harry was a League One substitute last season, he’s now turned into a mainstay in the team.

“So there’s been lots of improvements but we’ve got a lot of work to do.”