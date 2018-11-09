Jones misses out on award to Coventry boss Robins

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has missed out on the October League One manager of the month award with Coventry City chief Mark Robins claiming the prize.

The Sky Blues picked up five successive league wins after losing their opening game of the month to Portsmouth, the first time in 20 years they had managed such a sequence.

Robins' men also scored eight goals in winning away at Charlton, Southend and Bradford as former Ipswich and Scotland supremo George Burley, who chairs the judging panel, said: "Mark has got Coventry City quickly adjusted to playing in a league above and they won all five of their last matches in October.

"These included great away wins against Charlton, Southend and Bradford which shows they will be likely contenders for another promotion this season.”

Luton had also picked up 15 points out of 18 during the month, but it wasn't enough for Jones to win his first League One honour.

Hatters will travel to Coventry on Saturday, December 15.