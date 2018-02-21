Jones: New deals are well in hand

Hatters boss Nathan Jones already has a clear understanding of who he wants to keep at the club beyond the end of the season.

Although Luton are heavily involved in a battle for the League Two title, the Town chief is making sure plans are already in place for the future.

Players such as Glen Rea, Dan Potts, Alan Sheehan and Akin Famewo are all out of contract in the summer, along with Scott Cuthbert, Lawson D’Ath, Johnny Mullins and Jordan Cook too.

When asked if he was close to agreeing new deals with certain members of his squad, Jones said: “They’re well underway, they were underway a month ago as we know the majority of the ones we want to move ahead with.

“There’s one or two that we’ll have to see what league we’re in and so on and so forth, but that’s well underway.

“We don’t want to leave that, regardless of where we are next year, we kind of know the ones we want to take forward.

“It’s important, without being disrespectful to people, the younger ones we can plan a lot easier with them than we can with the more experienced ones, because of a lot of different aspects.

“But we’re in a good place in terms of our squad and we’re well underway and well in hand with negotiations.”

It’s a process that chief executive Gary Sweet believe is also going well, as he wrote in his programme notes for last Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Crawley: “February, for us, is also a time when we begin the process of securing and extending the contracts of some existing players for the longer term and this process is ongoing positively as we speak.”