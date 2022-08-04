Jones not about to reveal which of Luton's missing trio is out of Burnley trip

Luke Berry missed the season opener against Birmingham last weekend

Hatters boss Nathan Jones wasn’t giving anything when it came to revealing which of his injured trio will miss the trip to former Premier League side Burnley this weekend.

Summer signing Alfie Doughty, defender Reece Burke and midfielder Luke Berry all missed the opening stalemate against Birmingham on Saturday, with Jones stating afterwards they decision not to include them was taken more for precautionary reasons.

He expects to have two of the absentees available at Turf Moor, but was remaining tight-lipped over who the duo will be, saying: “They’re a lot closer, one of them won’t, but the other two are right there now, they have trained and are available.

“They were precautionary really, one of them was probably a little bit more we’ve got to be very careful with, the other two were more precautionary, they’ve had good weeks with us.

“I can (say who is out), but I’d prefer not to, so we’ll see.”

Without Berry, Burke and Doughty, Luton picked up a point at Kenilworth Road, and having watched the performance back, Jones saw plenty to be enthused about.

He added: “I thought we were excellent, I really did.

"I look back at it and we were really good, all that we were missing was a goal.

"Fair play to Birmingham they defended their box well but we were really good in spells, real variation in our attack.

"We moved the ball well and we created enough chances to have got more reward so I was really pleased on the whole.

"We were all a bit disappointed that we didn’t win the game because we like winning home games but we know the Championship is sometimes like that.

"I thought we were front-footed, played with an energy and we really started well.

"Second half I thought we were excellent and on another day we would have scored and would have opened them up.