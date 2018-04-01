Jones not fazed by Ipswich rumours

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones brushed off speculation linking him with the soon to be vacant position at Ipswich Town.

The Championship side confirmed that manager Mick McCarthy will leave Portman Road in the summer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Jones is currently 22/1 with Sky Bet to replace the former Ireland manager, as Lincoln chief Danny Cowley is favourite, ahead of Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray and Wigan's Paul Cook.

When asked about the rumours, Jones said: “It’s not the first time I’ve been linked, but I actually haven’t seen that, it’s the first I’ve heard about it.

“I’ve got a job to do here and lets just concentrate on getting promoted as that's the most important thing.”