Jones not fussed if Town are tested over striker Hylton

Hatters chief Nathan Jones doesn’t mind being tested in the transfer window for the services of striker Danny Hylton.

The 28-year-old netted his 16th goal of the campaign for the club during yesterday’s 4-2 win over Lincoln and has now scored 43 goals in just 66 games since arriving from Oxford United in the summer of 2016.

Hylton’s prolific form is bound to lead to some interest from clubs currently higher up the footballing echelon during January, but when asked if he had any concerns over that, Jones said: “Well, they’d better have a big cheque book and do things better than what we do and they’d better have a better career path for Danny Hylton than what we have and what I have for Danny Hylton.

“So if they have then okay, test us, as we don’t mind being tested.

“Anyone who’s got a big, massive, fat cheque book, that does better work than we do, that can propel Danny Hylton to a better career than we can, then test us.”