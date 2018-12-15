Jones not getting drawn in by Sky Blues' poor run

Hatters boss Nathan Jones wasn’t reading anything into Coventry’s terrible run of form ahead of their trip to the Ricoh Stadium this afternoon.

After opposite number Mark Robins won the manager of the month award for October, the Sky Blues haven’t won a game since, a run stretching to seven matches in all competitions, with two draws and five defeats.

However, Jones didn’t think those stats told the full picture, saying: “If you take every game on its merits, they were very unfortunate at the weekend to lose to Walsall, who won it in injury time, as they’d been the better side from the reports we had and watching the game.

“It’s a tough game and the recent rivalry with us makes it harder.

"I they are in bad form and playing badly then it would be an advantage for us, but they’re actually not playing badly.

"Yes they haven’t picked up results, but that’s not to say that their form has been bad and only a month ago Mark got manager of the month, which means they had a wonderful month.

“So you don’t become a bad side in a short space of time, it’s just results haven’t gone for them, but they’re a good side.”

City, who went up through the play-offs last term, had had the better of results against Luton in the league campaign, winning 3-0 at Kenilworth Road, although the Hatters did come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at the Ricoh.

On the clash, Jones continued: “It’s two ex-top league clubs, with good traditions, cup winning traditions as well in terms of the 87 side of Coventry, who broke my heart being a Spurs fans.

“We’ve had some battles with them recently, some tough games, they beat us at home last year, albeit when we went down to 10 men and we had a real entertaining encounter over there.

“We know it’s going to be a real, real tough game, they’re a well organised, well drilled side.

“Mark Robins has got them playing well, he’s done a wonderful job there, steadied the ship, with the Checkatrade Trophy win and then with promotion last year.

“They’re a very, very difficult side to play against, we know we’re in for a tough time.”

Meanwhile, the Hatters will be cheered on by over 2,400 travelling supporters today, as Jones added: “We never take it for granted, we expect it as we’ve got great fans, we know we’ve got great fans, but we don’t take it for granted.

“They’ll be really needed on the weekend as we’re in good form and we love travelling in numbers.

“On the road we’ve been decent recently, so hopefully we can pick up another win.”