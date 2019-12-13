Jones not lingering on Stoke defeat as he looks to end Town's miserable away run

Luton chief Graeme Jones is refusing to linger on Tuesday night’s 3-0 defeat at Stoke City as he prepares for tomorrow’s trip to Preston North End.

The Hatters boss was clearly unhappy with his side’s performance at the bet 365 Stadium, spending much longer in the dressing room with his players than usual afterwards, club captain Alan Sheehan admitting there had been some ‘strong words’ from the manager.

Now the dust has settled though, Jones admits his full focus is on trying to engineer a victory against the sixth-placed Lilywhites rather than what went on in midweek.

He said: “You do calm down a little bit more as you get a chance to get rid of your anger with the players in a little bit more of a constructive way, rather than heat of the moment sometimes and emotional.

“We’ve had a meeting and the players know where we are.

"They know what we have to do and I'm just looking forward rather than looking back now.

“I think it comes from myself, if I’m lingering on about it, they’ll linger on abut it.

"So it’s done, it wasn’t what we wanted, we have to learn from it and as long as we learn from it, it will be progress, so on to Preston.”

Although Town are currently on a wretched run of away form, losing their last six matches, scoring three and shipping 20, Jones wasn’t left wishing he was back at Kenilworth Road, where the Hatters have won their last two.

He continued: “It’s another opportunity for three points, it’s another opportunity to find solutions.

"I don’t look at it like that, we’ve got lots of away games left this season, so we’ve got to find a formula and that’s what we’re trying to do."