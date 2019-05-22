Jones not looking to 'cash in' on Hatters stars

Hatters boss Graeme Jones will do his utmost to retain the stars who led Town back into the Championship over the summer.

With Luton winning League One and producing some wonderful displays in doing so, it has alerted other clubs, if they hadn't already been aware, to the talents of players such as James Justin, Jack Stacey and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

Justin himself has already been linked with a move away from Kenilworth Road, as Leicester City, Aston Villa and Stoke City are said to be interested, as Jones said: “I don’t want to lose anybody.

“It would be silly of me to think, ‘I’ll cash in,’ I don’t want to cash in on anybody.

“But the reality is that with the season the boys have had, that might be the case.

“I hope not, but I need to be ready for every eventuality.”