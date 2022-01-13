Jones not looking to do masses of business ahead of transfer deadline but could bolster Luton's midfield options

Luton manager Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones believes there will be some business done at Kenilworth Road during the transfer window, although not masses after doing the majority of his recruitment back in the summer.

So far, Town have let attacker Dion Pereira move out on loan to League Two side Bradford City, with U21s full back Avan Jones joining St Albans City for the rest of the term.

The Hatters chief has until January 31 to bolster his squad for the remainder of the season, although after adding eight players to his squad before the campaign got underway, isn't expecting a huge number of incomings.

He said: “There will be business in or out, I have no doubt because we want to come out of the window stronger than we went into it.

"That’s the mantra we have here, so I’m sure there will be some business.

"Masses of business? No because we did our business in the summer and we’re still looking for those to really influence.

"People like Fred (Onyedinma) and Carlos (Mendes Gomes) and Admiral Muskwe have been brought in for example and not quite yet found the consistency they need, but when they do, they will be big players for us.

"So you can’t go out and sign another lot of strikers because we’ve got strikers and front men and good numbers.

"We have good players and we invested strongly this summer.

"It’s about giving them time so we can see the best of those, while others are stepping up and really doing well.”

Meanwhile, when asked if he might be looking to improve his central midfield options, Jones added: “If we can find something different or better then yes, but if we can’t then we are very, very content with what we have.

"We have good variation in there, so we want a certain type if we can find it.

"If we can’t find it, no worries, because we’ve got six midfield players that can play in there, so just to add another body is not logical and it’s not feasible.