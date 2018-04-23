Jones not settling for 'mediocrity' in League One

Town boss Nathan Jones will get stuck into planning a serious assault on League One this morning after the club sealed promotion with a 1-1 draw at Carlisle United on Saturday.

Luton’s result, coupled with Exeter City being held at home by Crawley Town, ensured the Hatters returned to the third tier of English football for the first time in 10 years.

Now there though, Jones is already fiercely determined to try and mastermind a tilt at the Championship, saying: “It’s a wonderful occasion for the football club, we had a goal here when I first came and if we’d have gone up last year then we wouldn’t have been as prepared for League One as we are now, but we are prepared for League One .

“As a football club we’re going to enjoy this but we’re not going to rest on our laurels. We're back to work Monday and we'll be preparing for not any kind of mediocrity next year.”

With one home game to go against Forest Green Rovers, Jones urged his players to put on a show for the supporters next week, who he labelled as the best around after having to endure a number of years in the doldrums, with back to back relegations out of the Football League and then five seasons as a non-league club.

He added: “I’ve said to the lads, we’ll celebrate and we’ll enjoy it, but make sure we don’t go out with a whimper next week, because there’s still something to play for, it’s difficult, but there’s still something to play for.

“Our fans have suffered enough, our fans have been through, I can’t say the word really, but they’ve been through a lot of turmoil and they deserve someone who cares about the club and they’ve got him.

“I love the club, I’m passionate about my work, I’m passionate about what we do.

“We do good work, we’ve got a great environment, got a great club, got a culture here to be proud of and I want the fans to be enjoy this, I really do, because they deserve it.

“They’ve stuck with us, from day one. We’ve had a couple of little ooo's and aaa's and groans, but we’ve come through this together.

"Without them we couldn’t have done it, and they’re the best fans, by a mile they’re the best fans in this league and as good as any I’ve come across.”