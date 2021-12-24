Jones not worried about signing unvaccinated players for Luton during the transfer window

Town boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones isn't worried about signing players who haven't been vaccinated against Covid-19 when the transfer window opens for business next month.

The Hatters chief will be able to bolster his squad for the second half of the Championship campaign from Saturday, January 1 until the deadline passes at 11pm on Monday, January 31.

Managers like Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and new Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard have publicly stated they might only look at bringing players in who have been double jabbed to avoid what they feel would be not only a logistical challenge, but a threat to the health among the rest of the squad.

However, it is not something that Jones, who recently confirmed his players wouldn’t be forced to get the vaccine if they didn't want to, wasn't contemplating, as he said: “All our ones that have had Covid have been pretty much double jabbed, so it doesn’t stop you getting it, it just limits the affect of it.

"This strain will peter out, there will be a new strain after that and we have to live with this.

"I would imagine eventually everyone will be double jabbed because one, it is being advised, two, things will be compulsory and three I think peer pressure will enable everyone to be double jabbed.