Jones not worried if he never speaks to ex-Hatter Naismith again as long as the Hatters win at Bristol City

Former Luton defender Kal Naismith

Luton boss Nathan Jones isn’t worried if he never speaks to former defender Kal Nasmith again should his side pick up their first win of the season at Bristol City this evening.

Town head to Ashton Gate tonight to take on a Robins side who swooped in the summer to bring in the 30-year-old, who won the Hatters Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season, on a free transfer, awarding the Scot a three year deal.

Although Naismith opened his account in a 4-1 Carabao Cup victory at Coventry on Wednesday night, Nigel Pearson's side go into the contest, like Luton, without a league victory to their name, taking just one point, that from a 1-1 draw at Wigan on Saturday.

Jones, who signed the former Rangers defender from Wigan back in January 2021, giving him a new lease of life as a left-sided centre half and reinvigorating his career, wasn’t fazed about meeting up with him again, saying: “It’s not about Kal Naismith, it’s about Bristol City, I don’t really care who plays for them as long as we win the game.

“I don’t care if my dad plays for them, all I’m concerned about is winning the game.

“It will be nice to see Kal for a moment, I’ll speak to him after I’m sure, but I’m not interested in reacquainting myself with anyone.