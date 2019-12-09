Jones: 'Outstanding' Berry and Moncur got their rewards against Wigan

Hatter boss Graeme Jones paid tribute to both George Moncur and Luke Berry for their 'outstanding' attitudes in training after they earned recalls for Saturday's crucial 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic.

With Izzy Brown and Brendan Galloway picking up serious injuries at Brentford last weekend, it meant that there were two spots available in the Hatters' match-day squad.

They were filled by Moncur and Berry, with the latter starting at the tip of the diamond, beginning his first league game of the season, in what was also Berry's full Championship debut.

Moncur came in on the bench, but had a huge role to play, as introduced for Andrew Shinnie on the hour mark, he popped up with the dramatic stoppage time winner, in what was only his second league start of the season and first involvement since September.

Jones said: “Them two boys, they haven’t sulked, they’ve been good characters, their standards have been outstanding, so I found out a lot about them in the last three months.

“It’s people that you think who can you take to war with you and I haven’t had an issue with either boy.

“They’ve done things in a level-headed way, asked what they had to do to get back in the side.

“We’ve got a big squad, and a couple of injuries meant a couple of opportunities to other people, but you have to be ready to take it.

"If you blame the manager and you don't work hard, you don’t lead a clean lifestyle then the game won’t reward you.

"You have to sacrifice and that’s what the game did."