Jones pays tribute to Ellison's staying power

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has paid tribute to Morecambe’s veteran striker Kevin Ellison as he gets ready to lead the line at Kenilworth Road once more this afternoon.

Now 38, Ellison has been in the game for over 20 years at a variety of clubs including Leicester, Rotherham and Hull, as he joined the Shrimps in 2011, recently clocking up his 300th appearance.

He is the club’s top scorer this term too, netting eight goals, including three in his last three and should Jones stick with youngster Akin Famewo, who at 19 is exactly half Ellison's age, he knows what a tough afternoon is in store for the teenager.

The Hatters chief said: “It will be a test for him, he's a test for anyone he plays against.

“He’s wonderful, to see a guy that age, and I played until I was 39, so he’s not far off.

“To be able to do that and to be able to go through the rigmaroles of league football, you have to be a wonderful pro and he must be a wonderful pro.

“I don’t know him personally, obviously I see him and he’s a handful when he plays, but he must be a wonderful pro to play to that age, so a credit to him because that’s really important.”

Although Morecambe have struggled at times this season, a recent upturn in form has seen Jim Bentley’s side go three games unbeaten, taking seven points from a possible nine.

Jones added: “They’re a really committed side with some real good players and it will be a difficult game.

“But we set up to try and win the game, be positive right from the off and that’s what we’ll try to do.

“We know it will be a difficult game because Morecambe are in decent form, they are a decent side, they’ve a different system and it will be a good game.”