Jones pipped by Charlton boss Bowyer for monthly award

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has missed out on being named Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for the second month running after being pipped by Charlton Athletic’s Lee Bowyer.

Although Jones led his side to three wins and a draw, plus making progress in the FA Cup, a perfect haul of 12 points from 12 swung it in the Addicks’ chief favour.

However, just being shortlisted once more showed Jones that things are going well at Kenilworth Road, as he said: “It’s very pleasing and it’s not cliched, and I keep saying it, but if you get nominated for manager of the month it means your team, your club has done real good work over a four week period.

“We’ve shown real consistency as with it being the second nomination, it means that we’ve been right up there for two consecutive months.

“Apart from probably the first month, we’ve been pretty consistent all the way through.

“This time last year I won both of those, October and November, which meant we were consistent round about that period as well, so it shows we’re in a good place and to do it a league up, is very, very pleasing.

“But it’s the work that goes in, every manager’s the same, I remember Eddie Howe (AFC Bournemouth) the other day attribute his manager of the month to all members of staff and it’s like that here.

“The nomination is for all the work the staff have done, as it shows that the team has been very consistent over the November period.”