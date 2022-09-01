Jones praises 'humble' Woodrow's cameo during Cardiff victory

Town attacker Cauley Woodrow

Hatters boss Nathan Jones praised the ‘humble’ attitude of attacker Cauley Woodrow after his cameo in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at Cardiff City.

The 27-year-old came on with four minutes to go, as part of a double substitution with Luke Berry, just after the hosts had halved the deficit through Romaine Sawyers' long range strike.

Although the stats show he had just 10 touches, the former Fulham forward was a calming influence on proceedings, getting hold of the ball and keeping Town up the pitch during stoppage time, while he should have had an assist too, nodding on for Cameron Jerome to go clean through, only for the experienced striker to be tackled.

Since arriving from Barnsley in the summer, Woodrow has been restricted to just one start in the league, the 2-0 defeat at Bristol City when he was taken off at half time, and was then an unused sub in the 2-0 win at Swansea and 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.

Speaking after the 2-1 triumph in Wales, Jones said: “We talk about game-changers all the time and how good the squad is.

“We paid a lot of money for Cauley Woodrow and he comes on for 10 minutes and is absolutely magnificent, but he’s humble enough to see the value in that.