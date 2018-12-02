Jones praises Town's gameplan as they edge out Shakers

Hatters boss Nathan Jones felt his side showed a different side to their game as they won 1-0 at Bury in the FA Cup this afternoon.

Town scored the only goal of the game through Harry Cornick on 42 minutes, before having to withstand plenty of pressure from the hosts.

Despite dominating possession at times, Town keeper James Shea didn’t have an awful lot to do after the break though, as a pleased Jones said: “It’s a wonderful result, a wonderful performance after the first 15 minutes where they came out of the traps.

“Once we stuck to the gameplan, I thought we were comfortable for most of the afternoon if I’m honest.

“You don’t get to see us play like that very often when we sit back, be compact and then hit team on the counter attack as we know we have different facets.

“We know if we want to go to the next level, we’re going to have to have that part of our game right at it and I thought we were excellent.

“For all the possession Bury had, we probably had the better chances and should have killed it off earlier as we’ve had some wonderful chances on the counter attack.

“Sheasy's had one or two saves, they’ve had their best chance in the first half and apart from that I thought it was a good cup tie, but I felt reasonably comfortable.”