Jones ready for a 'pivotal' Christmas period

Luton boss Graeme Jones is readying himself and his players for a ‘pivotal’ Christmas period starting with tomorrow’s home game against Swansea City.

The Hatters begin a spell of five games in 15 days, as they then head to Fulham on Boxing Day, before trips to Bristol City on December 29 and Millwall on New Year's Day.

Town also then head to Bournemouth in the FA Cup on January 4 as well, as Jones said: “I want to be optimistic about the Christmas period, we look after ourselves and we’re good professionals.

“It’s a real opportunity to pick up points quickly.

"None of them are going to be easy, you’ve seen the league now, tomorrow will be the last game to assess every single opponent.

"You know what style of play is coming after tomorrow’s game, but the Christmas period is always a pivotal period anyway.

"You know me, I think about Swansea and not Fulham, we’ll move on to that afterwards.”

Jones was pleased to have a full week’s training with the players before the game after a spell of three matches in a week saw them take three points, beating Wigan 2-1, before defeats to Stoke and Preston.

He added: “It’s brilliant, it’s hard to work in between games, it’s about recovery.

"We managed to work last Friday morning, so you’re playing Saturday against Wigan and then playing Tuesday, so you can’t really do anything.

"It's two days recovery, minimum, so you’re using video footage and analysis.

"But last Friday morning, we managed to have a session that helped us towards being competitive at Preston.

“This week we’ve managed to have three working days so I’m really pleased with it.”