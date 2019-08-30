Jones ready to face 'most exciting' team in the Premier League when Foxes visit

Luton boss Graeme Jones is preparing to face the ‘most exciting team in the Premier League’ when Leicester City head to Kenilworth Road in the Carabao Cup next month.

Town’s reward for comprehensively defeating Cardiff City 3-0 on Tuesday night was a home tie against the Foxes in round three.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are currently fourth in the top flight with one win and two draws to their name, as on the match, Jones said: “It would be a real, real test for us.

“For me, they are the youngest, most athletic, the most creative and the most exciting team in the Premier League at the minute.

“I know Brendan played basically a full strength team at Newcastle, and then I quickly checked the fixtures, thinking they must be playing Sunday, no, they’re actually playing Saturday.

“So he’s taking the competition seriously and we’ll have to take it seriously as well.”

The tie will also see the return of former Luton defender James Justin now at the King Power Stadium, after completing a club record move to City in the summer.

He is yet to make his competitive debut for the Foxes, but Jones said: “I’m sure Brendan (Rodgers) will play James that night, I know how it works

“I had a brief time with James. You could tell he was a special character.

“I know Youri Tielemans really well from the Belgium national team, I worked with Harvey Barnes for six months last season too.

“Those three boys are out of exactly the same mix, they are modern, top characters, who I’m looking forward to seeing on the night.”