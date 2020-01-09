Jones ready to target games as the Hatters plot survival route

Luton boss Graeme Jones will begin to start identifying games he feels the Hatters can win in an attempt to plot a route to Championship survival this term.

Town kick off their final 20 games of the season at home to Birmingham City this weekend, with the Blues having lost five of their past six league matches.

It represents a great chance for Luton to register the first three points of the 20 minimum that Jones has set them, as he said: “We’ve been really competitive in our home games and we have to identify games now that we can win, starting on Saturday.

“That’s the first opportunity, we need to be better away from home, obviously, we wouldn’t neglect that.

“There were some things that in an away performance I quite liked (against Bournemouth), not the score, I think the score flattered Bournemouth to an extent as it should have been a lot closer.

“But there’s lots of positives and lots of negatives, I’ve got to try and have a look at it, divide that up and see what I’m going to take forward.”

Jones was impressed with his recalled players during the weekend’s 4-0 FA Cup defeat, stating a few of them might feature in his plans now.

He added: “I thought Elliot Lee’s discipline off the ball was really, really good.

“It was a difficult role for him, a difficult shift, as Elliot’s a predominantly on the ball player.

“We didn’t have enough of the ball to show Elliot’s qualities, but I was really pleased with his application, while I think Andrew Shinnie gave a good performance too.”