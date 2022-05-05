Jones regrets his decision to gamble with Onyedinma's fitness against Fulham after winger breaks down again

Fred Onyedinma suffered another injury during Luton's defeat at Fulham on Monday

Luton chief Nathan Jones admitted he regrets making the decision to gamble on the fitness of winger Fred Onyedinma during Monday evening’s 7-0 defeat at the hands of champions Fulham.

The 25-year-old was back in from the start, just 15 days after going off during the 1-0 win at Cardiff on Easter Monday after suffering a hamstring problem.

He had begun the contest promisingly, but then pulled up again when sprinting away on the right on the half hour, and despite managiong to get back on to the pitch before sitting down for treatment, could only watch on as the hosts played on, taking the lead through Tom Cairney’s strike.

Onyedinma was forced to limp down the touchline, Peter Kioso taking his place, as although Jones stated it was a different problem to the one picked up in Wales during his post match press conference at Craven Cottage, when speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash with Reading, he said: “We gambled with Fred because we felt we needed that.

“(James) Bree was out, (Peter) Kioso is carrying an injury, so we felt we didn’t have anything in that area to play really.