Jones relieved Town put Accrington hurt behind them

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was relieved to put the hurt suffered at the hands of Accrington Stanley last season to bed in some style with a 4-1 victory last night.

The last time the two teams met at Kenilworth Road, it was the visitors who were celebrating, courtesy of Billy Kee’s last-gasp winner, as the visitors then went on to win the League Two title.

However, there was no chance of that repeating itself, with Danny Hylton netting a hat-trick and Andrew Shinnie on target too as Jones said: “Tonight’s a wonderful night as people talk about last year and that hurt us, when we lost here, that hurt us.

“Not just the feeling of the night, but also in the league as that gave them an impetus to go on and a real belief and credit to them, they hardly lost a game from then until the end of the season.

“It’s one we had to put to bed and I thought we put it to bed in emphatic fashion.

“The difference between this time last year when we played them here, was that we had a little bit more clinical edge today.

"Because they probably had more chances than they did last year, but we didn’t have that clinical edge last year and we let them off the hook.

“So credit to them, that spring-boarded them to the league title, but I thought we were excellent, I really did.”

Jones was also determined to keep Luton's lengthy unbeaten home run going, which they started after Stanley's victory and now stretches to 14 games, with 12 wins and two draws.

The Luton chief continued: “We’ve had some wonderful performances and last year we were a wonderful team.

"Accrington must be some side to have kept pace with what we did last year and to pip us to the title, and I give credit to them.

“I voted for John (Coleman) as manager of the year as he’s done a wonderful job and not because hes done a wonderful job on a shoestring budget, he’s done a wonderful job with a group of players and rightly they won the league.

"It shows what a wonderful record we have here, they were the last team to beat us here and then suddenly they do it again, there was all sorts of things tonight, but the most important thing was three points and we got that. We got into the play-off places, it’s early days, but it shows we’re in really good form.

“It’s a lovely place to play football, we love it, we love our home ground, we love the fans here, we think we play well here.

"I wouldn't quite call it a fortress, but it's a difficult place to come, it's a difficult place to play for us, because we have to keep our standards high as if we don't, we've got almost 10,000 who tell us."

The game had been marred slightly by some scenes at half time. with both sets of players and management staff involved in some jostling as they went down the tunnel.

When asked for his version of events, Jones said: "To be honest with you, I think the game was a really good game first half, a real tough, tense, tight game and a few things happened.

"I just think it probably marred what was a real good game, the referee (Chris Sarginson) sorted it out, the referee was excellent in terms of how he handled everything and that was it.

"A few got booked, a couple of players got booked, it was a big game for us, a big game for them, a big crowd here, so you expect things like that to happen.

"It didn't boil over, which was the main thing and everyone goes home happy, well from us anyway."

On whether the incident gave Luton's players any extra motivation to get the victory in the second period, Jones added: "I don't know, it could work in their favour.

"They might have wanted to upset us a little bit, but what we said was 'we've got to keep a cool head, we can't let anything happen and to veer us from our focus'.

"I thought we did that, we started, we got the goal early enough and then we went on and really, really were a potent team second half.

"We got three points which was the main thing, and we'll have to dust them down and we go again Saturday.”