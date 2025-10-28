Jones return can boost the Hatters massively according to Town boss

Winger gets his first outing of the season at Northampton

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatters chief Jack Wilshere believes that the long-awaited return to fitness of winger Izzy Jones can help Town massively in the final third this term.

The 26-year-old, who moved to Kenilworth Road from Middlesbrough in the January transfer window, was one of few to impress during a second half of the campaign that saw Luton relegated to League One, scoring twice in 18 games, although the majority of those appearances came from a right wingback position. However, after being involved in the opening pre-season contest at Boreham Wood, Jones didn’t feature from then on, as it was announced he had suffered a stress fracture in his back, which meant a lengthy period of rehabilitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a change at the helm seeing Wilshere replace former boss Matt Bloomfield, the attacker finally returned to the squad against Northampton Town on Saturday, introduced by his new manager with 18 minutes to go at Sixfields, and instantly gave Town a taste of just what they had been missing, as playing in the left-wing role, he was sent clear by George Saville’s clever clipped pass, weighing up his options and then delivering an inviting low cross that set up Lamine Fanne for the winner.

Town winger Izzy Jones made his comeback for the Hatters on Saturday - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Speaking afterwards, then asked how big an impact Jones’ creativity can have on a side who have struggled for goals this term, Wilshere said: “He’s a top player, probably a lot of the time we’ve rushed something in the final third, made the wrong decision and he’s someone who gives us a little bit of composure. When you play the way he plays and his head’s up and he’s calm, you can make good decisions so we’re happy he’s back.

"In the first half maybe we were a little bit rushed in the final third. We spoke about it at half time, if we can keep the ball in their half, we can maybe attack one side, then circulate it to attack the other side, then spaces open up when it’s like that. Izzy helped with that, his calmness when he came on. I thought we created some better chances than last week (against Mansfield) but I think there’s still more to come.

“We just spoke a little bit about being calm in the final third and finding an extra pass maybe or not trying to force it through one side, trust in possession a little bit and circulate, and I think they did that. We’ve got some quality players, I think our strength is in the final third, if we can force teams to defend in their half and circulate the ball, then we can create problems."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones was one of two players who were making their first appearance of the season for the club, with Hakeem Odoffin also coming off the bench late on to ensure victory with a superb goal-line clearance. On having those two back now, and with the hope that members of his squad such as Liam Walsh, Ali Al-Hamadi, Shayden Morris, Jacob Brown, Reuell Walters and Joe Johnson will soon be available as well, then Wilshere added: “For those players to come back and feel the unity as well is massive. It helped, Izzy got an assist and Hak cleared one off the line, so the intensity of this league, you need everyone. We’re happy that they’re back and hopefully we can get a few more back.”