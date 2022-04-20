Jones reveals he spoke with Cornick prior to Cardiff winner to find out how to get the best from him

Luton boss Nathan Jones revealed he had a chat with attacker Harry Cornick on how to get the best out of him ahead of his winning strike at Cardiff City on Monday.

The 27-year-old had already enjoyed his most prolific season to date this term, scoring 11 goals in all competitions, but had struggled since the international break, not scoring in four games, only managing 19 touches during his 65 minutes against Nottingham Forest on Friday, with a passing accuracy of under 15 per cent

That equalled the amount of times he was on the ball in 81 minutes at Huddersfield earlier in the week, as he dropped to the bench for the trip to Wales, Fred Onyedinma partnering Elijah Adebayo upfront.

Town attacker Harry Cornick

However, yet another injury, this time to James Bree, saw Cornick on late in the first half, moving into attack with Onyedinma reverting to a wingback role.

When the game resumed for the second period, it was Cornick who was Luton’s most likely source of breaking the deadlock, curling one speculative attempt on to the roof of the net, then failing to connect with Peter Kioso’s cross.

He did eventually make it third time lucky, rising impressively to head home Robert Snodgrass’s delivery for a 12th of the campaign with 19 minutes left.

Discussing the forward, who now has 35 goals in 208 appearances for Luton, Jones said: “The weird thing is I pulled him yesterday and said ‘how do we get the best out of you?’

"As he’s been fantastic for us, he toils, he works so hard, he does massive, massive shifts in terms of everything he does, but he didn’t get near anyone the other day.

"So we decided to go another way and said ‘look we’ll let someone else toil and then you come on and hopefully you get the benefit,’ and it did.

"It worked out well, it was a tough game, real small margins in the game, but we just got the win and that’s fantastic.

"I’m pleased for Harry as he’s a tireless worker and he’s unselfish in everything he does.”

Cornick has been a regular starter for the Hatters this year, with 28 of his 36 outings coming from the opening whistle, but with three matches to go, he is prepared to do whatever role is necessary to ensure Luton finish in the top six.

He added: “I’m so happy to contribute, but it’s all about the team, the gaffer has said that,

“The gaffer spoke to me before the game, I knew I wasn’t playing, I said, ‘gaffer, whatever I need to do, however I can contribute to make sure we get the three points, I’m happy to do anything.’

"If I sit in the stands for the next three games and we get into the play-offs I’m not bothered.”

"I just want to make sure the team does well.”

All three of Town’s substitutes made important contributions in Wales, Harry Isted on for James Shea to make his Championship debut, and gave an assured performance in keeping a clean sheet for the 50 minutes he played.

Cornick naturally got the headlines for his goal, while Peter Kioso also impressed when replacing Fred Onyedinma at right wing-back, almost setting up his team-mate with one run and cross, before defending doggedly in the closing stages.

The attacker insists it shows how all of Town’s squad are determined to take their opportunity when it comes, adding: “He (Jones) speaks to me a lot and there’s a lot of people who haven’t played that much this season, who think they should be playing.

"It spurs everyone on, everyone knows they’ve got to fight for their places and with a lot of injuries, people who haven’t been playing, the likes of Pete (Kioso), he hasn’t been playing that much this season.

"He’s come in today off the bench, he was unbelievable in the last five, 10 minutes, making blocks, making headers, putting his body on the line.