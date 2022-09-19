Jones reveals the sacrifices Luton's coaching staff made to prepare for Blackburn victory

Luton celebrate Reece Burke making it 2-0 against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday

Luton boss Nathan Jones revealed the sacrifices that both he and the rest of Town’s coaching staff made to ensure their side had every chance of beating Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

With the Hatters playing on Wednesday night, drawing 2-2 against Coventry City at Kenilworth Road, they were back in action just three days later, entertaining the Ewood Park side at Kenilworth Road.

Looking for a first victory in front of their own fans, Jones described the work that went on late into the night to ensure Town’s players were given everything they needed to run out 2-0 winners over Blackburn, thanks to goals from Carlton Morris and Reece Burke.

He said: “On Wednesday night we went from here and five of us went to the training ground and we worked.

“We were watching Blackburn at past 1am in the morning, to make sure that Thursday we could give them a good session and Friday we were tactically right at it to win a game.

“That’s the sacrifice that people don’t see.

"Chris Cohen, Alan Sheehan, Pete Booker, Kevin Pilkington, we were all there watching games to be ready, and that’s what people don’t see.

“People think we go home and have a drink, I’ve been away from my family, been away from so much and that’s the sacrifices that our staff do to get the results.

“So a lot has gone into this win and now they’ve got a few days break before we come back with a tough game away at Hull.”

Despite finally getting an opening victory of the campaign in front of their own fans, and on a run of just one defeat in six matches, with three wins and two draws, Jones felt it was still a good time to have an international break, as he continued: “No, I think we need it.

“They put in a big shift, we wanted to finish on a high, and we’ve done that.

“It would have been a travesty if we had drawn today or lost, and really gone in.

“It was important we won today, to give ourselves a bit of breathing space, so we can build and get some momentum, because we’re a good side and we know that and we’ve shown that here.

“In midweek, we were very harshly done by by a terrible position otherwise we would have been sitting here now in a better position, same with other games.

"So I'm really pleased, as it’s come at a nice time as it gives everyone a break."

After a tough start to the season, as they went five matches without victory, Town’s recent form has seen them climb up to 11th in the table, sitting just two points from the play-offs with 10 matches having been completed.

Jones added: “We’re in a relatively good position.

"We’re four points in a week which is important to do after coming on the back of the loss, and after dominating the game for 80 minutes (against Wigan).

"So we’ve just got to keep our feet on the ground, keep working hard and keep realising what we’re really good at.

"Because when we are good and we’re difficult and to be fair to their manager (Jon Dahl Tomasson), he comes here, he’s got a wonderful style of playing, he was complimentary to us in how we play and I’m really pleased with how we did.