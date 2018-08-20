Jones rues 'regrettable decision' to switch formations against Posh

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was left to rue what he described as a ‘regrettable’ decision to alter his system for the 3-1 defeat at Peterborough United on Saturday.

The Luton chief changed from his usual diamond formation that had been utilised in all of the three games so far, for a 3-5-2, only to see it backfire badly, with the hosts racing into a 3-0 lead inside 40 minutes.

Once Jones switched back to his usual tactics, the visitors improved greatly and could even have got something from the game, but failed to take a host of chances in the second period, barring Danny Hylton's consolation.

After the final whistle, the Town manager went over and signalled to the over 2,000 visiting fans that he was taking full responsibility for the defeat, something he also stated to the press afterwards.

He said: “Trust me, I’ve learned from that. Today I changed the shape because I wasn’t trying to be clever, I was trying to think where can we hurt them, and Peterborough have scored from balls in the box.

“So I’ve picked a side to handle that, but we didn’t get about them, didn’t do anything. It’s a regrettable decision for me, because in hindsight I wouldn’t have, I would have just gone with what we usually do.

"As we’ve gone to Fratton Park, we’ve gone to the Hawthorns, we’ve played Sunderland being excellent, we really have, so maybe I was trying to be too clever, that might not happen again.

“We went back to how we play, we made a change, we were normal.

"That’s why I say if I had been tactically better today, and I hadn’t tried to be whether it was clever or whether it was different, I think it would have been a far closer result, but that’s a learning curve for me.”

All three goals for the hosts were described as ‘avoidable’ by Jones, although the Luton boss didn’t have any issues with the first, Jason Cummings going down in the box after a tug from Alan Sheehan and then over the legs of keeper Marek Stech.

He said: “It was a pen, I think it was a pen and it would be very harsh if it wasn’t, so I’ve got absolutely no problems with that whatsoever.

“I just had an issue with a foul leading up to a goal and that was the frustrating thing.

"Then (Sirike) Dembele’s goal, we didn’t defend him very well, then in the box, we allowed him to shoot, the keeper’s fallen over, instead of standing big.

"There’s a lot of things that I can’t pin everything on bad decisions or unlucky.

"One I was tactically wrong and I’ll admit that and I’ll openly say that, but secondly, there was a lot of things that went on, a few decisions went against us, and just bad, bad play for us that we have to eradicate because we won’t be able to get away with that.”