Jones says Luton Town could yet make a late transfer window move for midfielder

Wales international Joe Morrell left Luton Town at the beginning of August

The Luton Town boss says he has deliberately left a space available in his squad to allow him the flexibility of making a quality signing if a player becomes available late in the day.

Having allowed Joe Morrell and Ryan Tunnicliffe to leave the club this summer, with both heading for league one side Portsmouth, Jones says the club will be in the position to make a move if the right player becomes available.

But he also stated he won't be signing any player just for the sake of it, and that any new man has to be good enough to walk straight into the first team.

“Without giving away too many secrets, we know we are slightly lighter in midfield," said Jones.

"Luke Berry has been injured, but we made a calculated decision with Morrell, and Tunni was slightly different.

"We know we have lost a number of midfield players but what we want to do is bring in someone who is either different or going to be a starter."

The summer transfer window closes at 5pm on Tuesday, and he added: "I don’t want to bring a number in because we have enough numbers that can cope.

“We have purposely kept a position there so if someone becomes available, we are able to act on it.

"That is what we have done.