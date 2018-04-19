Jones still happy with Shinnie’s efforts

Town boss Nathan Jones was quick to talk up on-loan midfielder Andrew Shinnie’s efforts for the club this season.

The 28-year-old, who joined from Birmingham in the summer, made a cracking start to life at Kenilworth Road in the early part of the season, but has seen his influence wane somewhat in recent weeks.

After starting four games in a row during January, Shinnie has made just a further five since and has not even been in Luton’s match-day squad for the last three games.

However, Jones said: “He’s had his most productive season in terms of games, runs of games, he’s done fantastically well for us.

“But at the time when he’s had a little dip, the team’s had a dip, so he’s just a victim if you like, but we’re delighted with Andrew Shinnie.

“I’ve been there myself as a player. I was at Brighton when we got promoted and I played 42 games. The games I missed were the last four. Suddenly you think has he had a dip in form? Has he had this?

“But I’d played in all those 42 games that put us in the position to win promotion and that’s the same with Andrew Shinnie.

“Some people that finish stronger are happier in themselves, but Andrew Shinnie has done wonderful work right up until he’s come out of the side.

“The thing is with having a strong squad, when people have a dip, you can replace them with quality.

“I’m delighted with Andrew Shinnie, I want him to do even more as well, as the target has to be to do it for 46 games.”

“So there’s still a lot of development there.”