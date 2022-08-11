Jones still keen on pushing for defensive signing ahead of deadline day

Luton boss Nathan Jones is still keen on bolstering his defensive options if the right player becomes available during the final weeks of the transfer window.
The Hatters chief has until September 1 in which to make it 10 additions over the summer so far, managing to strengthen the forward department no end by bringing in Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow from Barnsley.
It means that the only area he is yet to significantly add to is the back-line, with no replacement acquired for Kal Naismith after he moved to Bristol City on a three year deal.
Although he has a number of centre halves available, including Sonny Bradley, Gabe Osho, Reece Burke, Dan Potts and Tom Lockyer, Town’s need for one more was highlighted by Henri Lansbury having to drop into the back three as an emergency defender in midweek when Luton were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Newport County on Tuesday night.
On whether he will now look to recruit another new face, Jones said: “If something comes up, I think we’re in a decent position to do something.
"At the minute we’ve got good numbers, so we need to move one or two out, and if something comes up we may push for it.
"But at the minute, it’s difficult to improve that squad.”