Jones still looking to make two or three new signings for Luton

Town chief Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones has revealed he is still not finished in the transfer window this summer.

So far the Hatters have made seven signings since the season ended, bringing in Fred Onyedinma, Reece Burke, Allan Campbell, Cameron Jerome, Henri Lansbury, Amari’i Bell and Carlos Mendes Gomes to bolster a squad that saw James Collins, Matty Pearson, George Moncur, Kazenga LuaLua and Ryan Tunnicliffe depart.

However, Jones is still intent on adding to the talent at his disposal, as he said: “We definitely would like to do at least two bits more business.

"Things are well in hand in terms of who we want, we’ve probably had 12 recruitment meetings now over the last 12 weeks, as we’ve had a meeting every week and updates and gone for targets.

"We’ve pretty much gone for everyone who we wanted to go for, so it’s a credit to firstly to the club for backing us, two to the recruitment team in every aspect and for us, as it's been hard work, where everyone else has been off, we’ve actually been working.

"So it’s been good, we’ve got two, maybe three, but definitely two more we’d like to bring in."

Last season, Jones made two loan additions, with the stand-out acquisition of Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, plus Sheffield United full back Rhys Norrington-Davies, who ended up leaving for Championship rivals Stoke City in January.

It's not an avenue the Town manager is too keen to go down unless he has to though, adding: "Not if we can help it.

"We’ve got loan targets, so if we don’t get our permanents then we have people who we can get that are really high quality at Premier League clubs.

"That decision tends to be made a little later in the window, as a lot of Premier League clubs will have people away at the Euros or need players to play in their group to add numbers and so on, so we’re going to have to wait on that anyway.