Jones suffers defeat in his first Stoke match

Former Luton boss Nathan Jones tasted defeat in his first match in charge of Stoke City yesterday, going down 3-1 at Brentford.

The 45-year-old, who left Kenilworth Road on Wednesday, took his team to Griffin Park, only to trail 2-0 in the Championship fixture after just 16 minutes, Ryan Shawcross's own goal and Said Benrahma putting the Bees in control.

Benik Afobe crashed the ball home from 18 yards to pull one back, but Rico Henry's stunning individual effort restored the two-goal lead after the interval.

Jones, who deployed his favoured diamond formation from the start, said: "If I was looking to just come here and win the game as a one off then I may have gone a different way today.

"But we are looking to build something here, we are going to build something here, so I think it is important to get certain things into the players right from the offset.

“Of course, we wanted to win the game, we came here with the intention of doing that, but we are a work in process, and we are having to learn as we move on - Rome wasn’t built in a day."

“I could have sat in the stand today and allowed other people to have got on with things and took everything onboard from the stand without being involved too much.

“But I didn’t want that, I wanted to get my teeth straight into it and try to put a few things in place as early as possible.

“We are going to be a side that takes risks, we are going to be a side that plays good attacking football, but more importantly we are going to be a side that achieves positives results.

“Today isn’t ideal, but there are things that we have to work on, things we will work on, and I absolutely believe that we will, in time, get to where we want to be.”