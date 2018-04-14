Jones talks up his 'wealth of riches' at full back

Town boss Nathan Jones believes he has some of the best full-backs outside of the Premier League under his tutelage at Kenilworth Road.

Jack Stacey and Dan Potts have been the Luton chief’s first choice selection for the majority of the campaign, starting 36 and 38 of the 42 League Two games so far, with James Justin and Jack Senior at his disposal too.

Jones said: “We have a wealth of riches in that area as we have two of probably the best young ones around.

“I’d go as far outside of probably the Premier League, you’re struggling to see three or four better young full-backs than what we have at this football club and that’s really good for us.

“Whatever one we play, you’re opening yourself up for ‘why are you not playing one or playing the other?’

“But we go with what we feel and thankfully that has been the right decision.”

Stacey was left on the bench for the games against Barnet and Colchester, returning to face Mansfield and keeping his place for the 3-0 win at Yeovil on Saturday.

Jones added: “He’s been in wonderful form, justifiably so been named in the team of the year as he’s been probably the most consistent and best right-back all year.

“He had a little bit of a dip, the reason we brought him back, not because we felt he had a rest, was because of the size and physicality of Mansfield that we needed to combat that.

“We’re not the biggest side, but we have people that do well and Jack does well.

“He’s a marker, so we brought him back primarily for that, but I thought he was magnificent and once again showed what a top player he is.”